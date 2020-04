With the sharp surge in the number of COVID-19 or coronavirus patients across the world, including India, a flurry of websites, online apps and dashboards have sprung up, claiming to provide real-time tracking of new cases, death toll, cured or discharged persons and other relevant information to those interested.

Here's a list of a few of the latest online tools for tracking the coronavirus pandemic cases in India and the world:

Ministry of Health, GoI: The government of India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website is the most reliable source of information on the number of coronavirus cases in the country. The website has a tracker that shows active cases, cured/discharged, number of deaths, and state-wise data as well.

The site gets updated about twice times a day but sometimes less frequently, which means the tally on the site may be lower than that of other sites.

CovidIndia: The students of Mahindra Ecole Centrale College of Engineering, Hyderabad, under the guidance of its faculty, have developed a live District-wise tracker for COVID-19 cases in India. The tracker can be found here. The site reportedly has a dedicated team of students assigned to pull out data from relevant sources and update the map on the tracker after thorough cross-checking and verification.

India COVID-19 Tracker: The dashboard describes itself as a volunteer-driven crowdsourced initiative to track the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India. The dashboard's data is always more than others as it reportedly uses state bulletins and official handles to update its numbers.

John Hopkins University: The JHU's Center for Systems Science and Engineering has launched an online dashboard to track the spread of the deadly coronavirus. This online dashboard pulls data from the World Health Organization (WHO)—as well as the centers for disease control in the US, China and Europe—to show all confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus, along with recovered patients and deaths. The data is visualized through a real-time graphic information system (GIS) powered by Esri.

World Health Organization (WHO): The global body's website is one of the primary sources for information and news on coronavirus cases across the world. The organization has added a Q&A section on the website where users can find answers related to Coronavirus. It has also launched its own interactive dashboard/map that provides the latest global numbers and numbers by country of COVID-19 cases on a daily basis. Separately, it also issues daily situation reports that users can read to get country-wise updates.

Microsoft Bing: The software major has also launched a web portal to track the pandemic's progress worldwide. The website provides up-to-date infection statistics for each country. An interactive map allows users to click on the country to see the specific number of cases and related articles from a variety of publishers. Data is reportedly being aggregated from sources like the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).