Explained: The 'White Flag' movement in Malaysia amid COVID-19 gloom

With COVID-19 cases on a serial decline in India, the country has begun to open up with most of the restrictions across states being lifted. However, even as India continues to recover from the ravages of the second wave of the pandemic, many other countries are in the midst of their own waves. Among them is the South-East Asian nation of Malaysia, which is seeing the worst surge of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The country recorded 8,868 new COVID-19 cases and 135 deaths in the previous 24 hours on July 8.

In response, the country has been under strict nationwide lockdown since June 1, Amidst the COVID-19 gloom, the ‘bendera putih’ or 'White Flag' movement has captured the Malaysian populace in a storm.

What is the White Flag movement?

The white flag movement was developed in Malaysia with the intention of helping families that were in trouble due to COVID curbs. With a national lockdown in place, many families were facing dwindling savings and an increasing risk of hunger and starvation. Malaysia saw a drastic increase in the number of suicides.

Families were instead encouraged to hang a white flag, or a piece of white cloth, with the intention being other good samaritans would pitch in to help such families with food and supplies.

Food joints that are still open, grocery shops, businesses and even celebrities have encouraged the White Flag campaign in order to help those families that are facing rampant food insecurity.

Several groups were created to share addresses and pictures of where white flags hung, a sign of assistance being required. The movement has also helped in the creation and promotion of several neighbourhood food banks.

What is the Black Flag movement?

Inspired by the White Flag movement, the ‘bendera hitam’, or Black Flag movement has also sprung up on social media. Supporters of the movement were asking for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to resign in light of how the government handled the current wave of COVID-19.