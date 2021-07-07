Explained: The COVID-19 Lambda variant, its likely impact on India

The Delta variant continues to cause a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the world, threatening the return to normal in many countries. At the same time, another variant is becoming a major cause of worry for medical experts -- the C.37 lineage or the Lambda variant. The variant is part of the B.1.1.1 sublineage that has spread through South America.

With the Malaysian health ministry calling the Lambda variant deadlier than the Delta one, here is all you need to know about it.

What is the Lambda Variant?

The C.37 lineage of SARS CoV-2 was designated as the Lambda variant. It was listed as a ‘variant of interest’ on June 14 by the World Health Organization (WHO). It was the seventh strain to receive that status.

Lambda, like the other variants, got the designation because experts feared that due to mutations the new variant will either be more transmissible, lead to more severe disease, escape immune responses or be resistant to current methods of treatment.

The Lambda is able to theoretically do all these due to the number of mutations on its spike protein. The Lambda variant has seven of these key mutations, including L452Q and F490S. In comparison, the Delta variant which ravaged India only has three mutations.

Recent studies have indicated that the variant had greater transmissibility than the Alpha, first found in the UK, and the Gamma, first found in Brazil. The same study also highlighted the decreased effectiveness of the Chinese Coronavac vaccine, developed by Sinovac, against the variant.

Similarly, Public Health England (PHE) in its June 25 report said the variant was possibly more transmissible and resistant to antibodies formed by the body, whether through prior infection or vaccination or both.

However, more study and research is required to understand the full potential and impact of the mutations present in the Lambda variant.

"There is currently limited evidence on the full extent of the impact associated with these genomic changes, and further robust studies into the phenotype impacts are needed to better understand the impact on countermeasures, and to control the spread,” the WHO said in a statement.

“Further studies are also required to validate the continued effectiveness of vaccines,” the health body added.

The Malaysian ministry of health called the Lambda variant "deadlier than Delta." The ministry also said the variant had the highest mortality rate of the variants of SARs CoV-2 currently found.

Where is Lambda Prevalent?

Currently, the Lambda variant is largely found in the South American countries of Peru and Chile. The variant was first identified by PHE in Peru in August 2020. In Peru, the variant is responsible for over 80 percent of all the COVID-19 cases. In Chile, the variant is similarly the dominant strain responsible for the new cases.

The variant is also found in statistically significant amounts in the nearby South American countries, including Ecuador and Argentina.

However, since March the variant is being spotted in other countries as well. It has mostly spread to other countries as restrictions over air travel were lifted, thus travelling with the visitors and returning citizens.

Over 25 countries have reported the presence of the Lambda variant in their populace though the number of cases from the variant outside of South America is still minuscule. France, Germany, UK, Italy, Australia and Israel have reported cases of the Lambda variant so far.

What Does this Mean for India?

While Lambda has not yet been traced in India or any of the neighbouring countries, the potential threat of the variant still remains. Countries, where cases of Lambda variant have started to emerge, are operating regular flights to and from India. And while countries like the UK, Israel and France may be seeing an increase in the number of Lambda cases, they of course have much higher vaccination rates than India. If the Lambda variant does arrive here, it has the potential to wreak havoc due to its reportedly higher transmissibility, resistance and high mortality rate.

For this reason, India needs to proactively be on the lookout for variants like Lambda while continuing with, and possibly accelerating, the arduous process of vaccinating its adult population before the next wave strikes.