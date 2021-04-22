Explained: The argument for exporting COVID-19 vaccines

Amid the growing crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic and the complaints of vaccine shortage from across the country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently clarified about the vaccine exports, as the demand to ban on the exports of vaccines was getting louder.

According to External Minister S. Jaishankar, there are complex global supply chains and import/export obligations that cannot be simply ignored, calling the criticism against the export of vaccines ‘irresponsible’ and ‘short-sighted’. At a virtual event organised by the All India Management Association, the minister said that India cannot be expected to go round the world asking for raw materials and then deny to give them the vaccines.

He further added that there are global supply chains, very few things are being made exclusively in one geography, very few societies can say we are autonomous of our reliance on others.

India relies on several key ingredients imported from across the globe for the manufacturing of its vaccines. Recently Indian officials including the foreign minister S Jaishankar had appealed to the US counterparts to lift the restriction on the export of raw materials and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) that are needed for the production of vaccines.

India had exported over 6 crore vaccines to more than 80 countries till the end of March. The country has fully vaccinated only 1.7 crore people and a total of 10 crore vaccine doses have been given.

Even though India has halted its exports of vaccines, for the time being, India would have to start exporting vaccines soon as its private and public players will have to adhere to global supply standards, contractual obligations and promises made to other countries regarding a steady supply of vaccines.

India produced vaccines will be used by many poor nations that won’t be able to afford vaccines from other global manufacturers.

The Union Government is facing criticism for the past few days regarding its unpreparedness and the shortage of vaccines. The country is facing a severe lack of vaccines, oxygen and other crucial drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, all of which were being imported from other countries until quite recently.