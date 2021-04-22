  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

Explained: The argument for exporting COVID-19 vaccines

Updated : April 22, 2021 06:46 PM IST

India had exported over 6 crore vaccines to more than 80 countries till the end of March
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calls criticism against India’s vaccine export ‘short-sighted’ and ‘irresponsible’
External Affairs minister says India’s import and export obligations cannot be ignored
Explained: The argument for exporting COVID-19 vaccines
Published : April 22, 2021 06:46 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Haryana: 1,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccine stolen from government hospital in Jind

Haryana: 1,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccine stolen from government hospital in Jind

Ola Electric to set up 1 lakh charging points in 5 years, EV scooter to have range up to 150 KM

Ola Electric to set up 1 lakh charging points in 5 years, EV scooter to have range up to 150 KM

Hyundai first-quarter profit triples, to adjust May auto production due to chip shortage

Hyundai first-quarter profit triples, to adjust May auto production due to chip shortage

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement