Explained: Should people with mild COVID symptoms undergo CT scan?

With India recording over 3 lakhs COVID-19 cases for the past few days, people with potential symptoms of infection are rushing for taking several tests including RT-PCR and CT scans.

There are serious side effects of mindlessly carrying out CT scans to check if a person is COVID-19 positive, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr. Randeep Guleria said on Monday, May 3.

Risks associated with the CT scan

Dr Guleria warned of the threat from increased exposure to radiation from Computerised Tomography (CT) scans that elevate the risk of cancer in life later.

Dr Guleria, one of the eminent medical practitioners of the country, advised, "Do a CT Scan only when you have a moderate illness and require hospitalization, even then, you should do a chest X-Ray first.” Dr Guleria warned that one CT Scan carries the radiation exposure of 300 to 400 X-Rays and frequent CT scans will increase the risk of cancer in later life, for youngsters.

One may see patches in the lung through CT scan even if he/she is asymptomatic but may get cured easily he added, citing a study that showed patched in the CT scan of around 30-40 percent of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, which got cleared without any treatment.

The CT scans expose people to X-rays and this ionising radiation can damage cells and lead to cancer later in life, according to the Harvard Health School.

The body parts like chest, abdomen and pelvis are more vulnerable to radiation emitted during the scan.

One radiologist at the Yale School of Medicine has also advised caution with CT scans as “72 million CT scans in 2007 could cause 29,000 future cancers.”

CT scans use X-rays, which are a type of radiation called ionizing radiation. It can damage the DNA in your cells and raise the chance that they'll turn cancerous, according to WebMD.

The increasing demand for CT-Scans

A lot of people are pushing for remedies being suggested by friends and social media forwards that drive certain patients to go for the tests such as CT scan without an authorised prescription. Some people have reportedly pushed doctors to prescribe CT Scans for the lungs, as a part of the investigation, even when the symptoms and affliction have been mild.

However, Dr Guleria said there is no point in conducting a CT-Scan if a person is showing mild symptoms of the COVID-19.

Who needs a CT scan?

COVID-19 patients with worsening conditions in home isolation or the critical patients at hospital are recommended CT scan, an Indian Express report said.

If oxygen level in a patient falls below 95 during home quarantine or his health is not improving even after a week after testing positive then CT scan should be carried out to detect the infection level.