Explained: Should people with mild COVID symptoms undergo CT scan?

Updated : May 04, 2021 08:49:41 IST

There are serious side effects of mindlessly carrying out CT scans to check if a person is COVID-19 positive
The CT scans expose people to X-rays and this ionising radiation can damage cells and lead to cancer later in life
Published : May 04, 2021 08:49 PM IST

