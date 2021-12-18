Explained: Parvovirus that infected 2,000 dogs in Maharashtra’s Amravati

Veterinarians are cautioning dog owners of a serious outbreak of the canine parvovirus that infected nearly 2,000 pet and stray dogs in Amravati, Maharashtra, last month. As per experts, the recent rise could be caused by the delay in vaccination of dogs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Indian Express reported.

In Amravati city, nearly 50 percent of the city’s dog population, or 2,000 pet and stray dogs, were affected by the virus last month. Government-run clinics are reporting the infection in 20 dogs daily, Amravati-based WASA Conservation organisation, a rescue centre for stray dogs, said. According to the organisation, 17 stray dogs died during treatment last month, though there was no official data available on the total number of deaths, Indian Express reported.

What is parvovirus?

The parvovirus is a highly contagious virus, which has a 90 percent mortality rate. The disease can be prevented with proper vaccination. The virus, which was first discovered in India in 1980, has two forms, cardiac and intestinal, with the latter being more prevalent. Once the parvovirus enters the intestinal tract of canines, it may cause dehydration, bloody diarrhoea, drastic weight loss, vomiting and lethargy. The virus affects most dogs, especially Rottweilers, Labradors, and German Shepherds.

How does the infection spread?

Dogs can get exposed to the virus if they come in direct contact with another infected pet or stray. They may get the virus if they sniff, consume or lick infected faeces. The virus can also spread from indirect contact with a contaminated object like hands and clothing of people handling infected dogs. The canine parvovirus is not airborne, but it can survive for months. Although immune to several disinfectants, it is susceptible to dilute bleach and specialised clearers.

Remedy and treatment

Vaccines against the parvovirus are available for puppies. Puppies are injected the first dose when they are 45 days old, followed by the second dose 21 days later. The vaccination needs to be continued every year. Immunity for the virus remains for several years, making it unlikely for a dog who has recovered from the infection to get it again. There are no home remedies for parvo and the infected dog has to be put in supportive care.

Vets have advised pet owners and dog lovers to refrain from touching a dog on the street. They have also asked pet owners not to take their dogs out unless they are fully vaccinated.