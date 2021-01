About a year after the coronavirus outbreak came to light, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (DCGI) approved Serum Institute’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for restricted, emergency usage (EUA).

While the news comes as a significant relief to India, experts and opposition political parties have raised doubts over Covaxin in the absence of efficacy and safety data.

Anand Sharma, Head of Parliamentary Panel on Home Affairs, said granting authorization to the vaccine needs to be taken carefully as no country has dispensed with the mandatory phase III trials and verification of data.

"I don't think we should be approving a vaccine that has no efficacy data," vaccine expert Dr Gagandeep Kang said.

'I don't think we should be approving a vaccine that has no efficacy data,' says Dr Gagandeep Kang (@GKangInd) as India grants Emergency Use Approval to @BharatBiotech vaccine which is still in Phase 3 trials.@ShereenBhan #Sanjeevani #AShotOfLife pic.twitter.com/oyzyamBzQF — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18News) January 3, 2021

“The DCGI statement is puzzling, and the government must reveal the final data of global efficacy trials and the final trials in the UK which has been shared officially by UK’s MHRA following a government to government agreement signed between the two countries which should be put in the public domain to avoid any confusion on the proven efficacy of the vaccine,” Sharma told PTI.

Here is everything you need to know about Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and the controversy surrounding the approval.

What is Covaxin?

Covaxin is a vaccine developed against coronavirus by Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) in collaboration with the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

NIV and ICMR segregated a coronavirus strain from an asymptomatic patient and gave it to BBIL early in May. The latter has been working on developing a vaccine using the dead virus in Hyderabad.

How does it work?

BBIL developed a vaccine using an inactivated or dead coronavirus. Since the virus is dead, it cannot replicate inside the human body and can’t infect. However, when injected, immune cells still recognize the virus and triggers an immune response.

Why the controversy?

Before being made public, vaccines must follow internationally accepted protocols that involve a four-stage testing process. Testing begins with pre-clinical trials and ends with phase III studies, conducted on animals and humans. Post-regulatory approval too, the manufacturer monitors vaccine usage and long-term unintended adverse effects.

While Bharat Biotech began its phase I and II trials in July, its phase III trials are still under way.

BBIL submitted immunogenicity data for 10,000 people after receiving the first dose of the vaccine and 10,000 people after doses. SEC analyzed and reviewed this data and granted conditional approval. The firm began its phase III trials in November and hence did not submit the results, which led to the controversy.

What does the government have to say?

The government has clarified that the vaccine will be used as a back-up only if the virus’ newer variants trigger a surge in COVID-19 cases.

As per the Director-General of (ICMR), Dr Balram Bhargava, Covaxin is more likely to act against the mutant COVID-19 strain as it is based on the whole virus. However, this hypothesis is not supported by any data from the trials.

In an interview with ThePrint, he said this was one reason for giving it a conditional nod even though no precise data was available to prove efficacy.

This reason also finds a mention in the official statement released by DCGI. It said Covaxin’s approval was “an abundant precaution, in clinical trial mode, to have more options for vaccinations, especially in case of infection by mutant strains.” Unlike, mRNA-based vaccines that only target some parts of the virus.

“The vaccine is developed on Vero Cell platform, which has a well-established track record of safety and efficacy in the country and globally,” Bharat Biotech said in a press release.

The press release also mentioned that BBIL would continue its clinical trials in the country. DCGI has also asked it to submit safety data every 15 days for the first two months and once a month after that period.