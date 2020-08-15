Business Explained: Is Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V ready and safe? Updated : August 15, 2020 04:53 PM IST The World Health Organization has maintained that the Russian vaccine is not in the list of 9 vaccines in advanced stages of human trials The vaccine has been approved for mass public use without the Phase 3 trials, considered the most crucial Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply