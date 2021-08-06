Explained: Importance of T cells in fight against COVID-19

T cells, a type of lymphocyte or ‘killer cells’ are important white blood cells of the immune system that have an important role in the acquired immune response. A recent study has shown that T cells could confer long-term protection against severe COVID-19 symptoms, reported The Times of India.

The findings would allay fears about the continued effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against the emerging variants of SARS CoV-2.

What are T cells?

T cells are a type of lymphocyte that form a part of the human immune response. Essentially a type of white blood cell, T cells have a variety of important functions in controlling and shaping the immune response.

One of the major functions of T cells is to kill various cells, as part of the immune response. T cells are divided into two groups, CD8+ T cells and CD4+ T cells. CD8+ T cells are called ‘killer’ T cells because they are able to directly kill viral cells. CD4+ T cells are called ‘helper’ T cells because they ‘help’ the activity of other immune cells like B cells, cells that are responsible for producing antibodies.

Both T cells and B cells also have another subtype known as memory cells. These memory cells essentially record each foreign pathogen that enters the body. By recording these pathogens, T cells and B cells provide more effective immunity against these foreign entities. But while B cells, those that produce antibodies, are short-lived for the most part, T cells are much more long-lived.

How T cells protect against COVID-19?

T cells do not prevent SARS CoV-2 from infecting individuals in the first place. However, the role of T cells does kick in when there is an active infection in the body. The CD8+ ‘killer’ cells and CD4+ ‘helper’ cells work together to eliminate the invading viral cells and those host cells that the pathogen has taken over. An effective response from T cells is the difference between a mild or asymptomatic case of COVID-19 and a severe one.

“If they are able to kill the virus-infected cells before they spread from the upper respiratory tract, it will influence how sick you feel,” says Annika Karlsson, an immunologist at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

Recent studies even found that mortality from COVID-19 could be linked directly to the number of specific T cells in the body.

“These data suggest that SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells are protective during severe COVID-19 and are in line with a number of other reports, including a recent report of greater expansion of SARS-CoV-2-specific T cells during moderate than severe COVID-19,” read the study by Nadia R. Roan of Gladstone Institutes and the University of California, San Francisco.

COVID-19 vaccines focus on increasing the number of antibodies that are secreted by B cells, which can prevent infections altogether, not just reduce their severity. But for that to happen there must be a large number of antibodies. Also, the SARS CoV-2 virus is constantly mutating, leading to a less effective response from antibodies.

“That is great if that can be achieved, but it’s not necessarily always the case,” said immunologist Alessandro Sette at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology in California.

“We know the antibodies are likely less effective, but maybe the T cells can save us,” said Daina Graybosch, a biotechnology analyst at investment bank SVB Leerink in New York City.

But according to studies, T cells are able to still be effective even in the face of emerging variants of concern. Researchers from the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), recently found that T cells from the blood of recovered COVID-19 patients were still able to recognise variants B.1.1.7, first seen in the United Kingdom; B.1.351, first seen in South Africa; and B.1.1.248, first seen in Brazil.

Studies conducted by Sette, shed light on why T cells are so effective against variants. Findings showed that T cells typically target 15–20 different fragments of coronavirus proteins, but each person’s T cells target different areas of the SARS CoV-2 protein.

“That makes it very hard for the virus to mutate to escape cell recognition,” says Sette, “unlike the situation for antibodies.”

What this means for vaccines?

COVID-19 variants will continue to emerge as long as the virus has more bodies to infect and then mutate in. In response, several proposed vaccines that target T cell response are being considered.

However, a recent study at the Stanford University School of Medicine found that even current generation vaccines might be stimulating the T cell response.

The study investigated the immune response to the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The researchers found that while the first shot increases the antibody level in individuals, the second shot stimulated the T cells response.