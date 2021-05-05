Explained: How Proning can help COVID-19 patients at home? Updated : May 05, 2021 06:31:19 IST Ministry of Health comes up with detailed guidelines on proning, says it can be a life-saver for some Pregnant women, serious cardiac patients among those who should not opt for proning Proning advised only if the patient has difficulty breathing and oxygen saturation levels fall below 94 Published : May 05, 2021 06:31 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply