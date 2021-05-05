  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare

Explained: How Proning can help COVID-19 patients at home?

Updated : May 05, 2021 06:31:19 IST

Ministry of Health comes up with detailed guidelines on proning, says it can be a life-saver for some
Pregnant women, serious cardiac patients among those who should not opt for proning
Proning advised only if the patient has difficulty breathing and oxygen saturation levels fall below 94
Explained: How Proning can help COVID-19 patients at home?
Published : May 05, 2021 06:31 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Serum Institute of India rejected $1 billion offer in October: Report

Serum Institute of India rejected $1 billion offer in October: Report

COVID-19: Over 400 drive in, get vaccine jabs on day 1 in Mumbai

COVID-19: Over 400 drive in, get vaccine jabs on day 1 in Mumbai

UK-India announce 1 billion pound bilateral trade and investment deal; experts decode its impact

UK-India announce 1 billion pound bilateral trade and investment deal; experts decode its impact

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement