Healthcare Explained: How India's fast-growing cases topped 3 million Updated : August 23, 2020 12:10 PM IST India's coronavirus caseload topped 3 million on Sunday, with the country leading the world in new infections. Nationwide, India is testing more than 900,000 samples per day, exceeding the World Health Organization's benchmark of 140 tests per 1 million people.