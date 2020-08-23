  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Explained: How India's fast-growing cases topped 3 million

Updated : August 23, 2020 12:10 PM IST

India's coronavirus caseload topped 3 million on Sunday, with the country leading the world in new infections.
Nationwide, India is testing more than 900,000 samples per day, exceeding the World Health Organization's benchmark of 140 tests per 1 million people.
Explained: How India's fast-growing cases topped 3 million

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

PNB posts Q1 net profit of Rs 308 crore

PNB posts Q1 net profit of Rs 308 crore

Godfrey Phillips India Q1 net profit falls 53.56% to Rs 55.09 crore

Godfrey Phillips India Q1 net profit falls 53.56% to Rs 55.09 crore

Balmer Lawrie to close down Kolkata industrial packaging unit from Sept 1

Balmer Lawrie to close down Kolkata industrial packaging unit from Sept 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement