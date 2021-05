With India reporting over 3.5 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,449 deaths in the last 24 hours, there is a growing demand to treat this pandemic as a natural calamity.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the COVID-19 pandemic as a natural calamity so that the government can use the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to provide financial assistance to the affected people.

What is a natural calamity in India?

In India; heavy flooding, lightning incidents, earthquakes, tsunami, cyclones that are beyond the coping capacity of the affected community have been kept under the category of natural calamity.

The Central and state governments provide monetary compensation to the people affected by a natural calamity.

The Disaster Management Act, 2005, defines “disaster” as a mishap, calamity or grave occurrence in any area, due to natural or man-made causes or by accident or negligence which results in significant loss of life or suffering or damage to property and is of a magnitude which is beyond the coping capacity of the community of the affected area.

Is there a provision to declare a crisis as a national calamity?

No executive or legal provision exists to declare a natural calamity as a national calamity. The 10th Finance Commission (1995-2000), however, examined a proposal that a disaster should be termed “a national calamity of rarest severity” if it affects one-third of the population of a state. The calamity of the rarest severity has to be adjudged on a case-to-case basis, it opined then.

What happens if COVID-19 is declared a natural calamity?

Classifying the COVID-19 pandemic as a natural calamity will help states to get more support from the Centre. A Calamity Relief Fund (CRF) can be set up. Declaring the pandemic as a natural calamity will help the states to use money in the State Disaster Response Fund, constituted under the Disaster Management Act 2005, to provide monetary help to affected individuals.

Presently, the Centre contributes 75 percent to the SDRF and the states contribute 25 percent.

Additional aid can be provided to the states from the National Disaster Response Fund. NDRF gets 100 percent funding from the Centre.