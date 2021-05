The central government has stepped in to ensure the swift rehabilitation of the children orphaned due to COVID-19 amid the rising number of posts on social media for adoption of such children.

The Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry issued a notice laying down procedures for rehabilitation of such children while advising the public to refrain from engaging in or encouraging any act of adoption which is against the existing legal provisions.

The ministry has laid out the procedure for rehabilitation of the children who have lost both their parents to COVID-19. According to the notification, the child who has lost both parents to COVID-19 should be produced before the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) within 24 hours excluding the journey time.

The CWC shall ascertain the immediate need of the child and pass appropriate orders for rehabilitation on a case to case basis, said the public notice from the ministry.

According to the procedure issued by the ministry, every effort will be made to sustain the child in their own family and community environment as far as possible while ensuring their safety and surroundings and safeguarding their interest under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The CWC will continue to check the well-being of the child on a regular basis if the child is placed in any kind of kinship care and the officials have been instructed to keep the identity of the child secret to avoid unnecessary stress.

The respective state governments have been advised to use digital platforms for interaction in exceptional cases where physical interaction is not possible in current circumstances due to COVID related restrictions.

Lastly, anyone can call the child line, 1098, and inform them if the child has been orphaned. It is the duty of the local child line unit to produce the child before the CWC within 24 hours and assist the CWC in monitoring the child’s progress as stipulated.