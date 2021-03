It's been over a year since the first case of novel coronavirus was detected. Little did anyone know that the contagion would bring the world to a standstill, cause a shutdown of economic activities globally and cause nearly 27 lakh deaths.

A year since the world is limping back to its feet or is at least taking steps in that direction. While the new variants are still causing as much concern, with some countries witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, vaccination drives are also underway on a war-footing in many countries.

Speak of vaccination and several questions arise — while some are related to the after-effects, others are about what should one do or should avoid once the first shot is administered.

Does the vaccine give immediate protection?

According to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a person is not fully vaccinated until two weeks after receiving the second dose of Pfizer and NIH-Moderna vaccines. Since the Indian Government has approved Covishield and Covaxin for emergency usage, the same applies here too. No vaccine warrants immediate protection, and even after receiving the shot. It's advised that the recipient observes and follows the same guidelines.

Am I free to move after vaccination?

Maintain six-feet distance from others

Wear a mask

Avoid crowds

It is advised not to travel unless it's an absolute emergency or necessary.

Do I need to quarantine even after vaccination?

There is some respite here. No. Not unless you are feeling sick. Even if someone who came in contact with you tested positive, you don't have to worry if you have completed at least two weeks after the second shot of your vaccine. As long as you don't experience any symptoms, you can be at ease.

What are the other important things to remember?

Besides these, follow the public guidelines and keep reminding yourself that the risk, despite vaccination is in full swing, is still not averted. Do not meet people unmasked just yet and follow all the rules at restaurants, hotels, and the workplace should you visit them.