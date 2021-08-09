Explained: Delhi’s colour-coded action plan to combat COVID-19 third wave

In a bid to counter the possible third wave of COVID-19, the Delhi government has implemented a “colour-coded” Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). An official order in this regard was issued by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government on August 8.
In its official communiqué, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said, “This graded action plan consists of three parameters of positivity rate, cumulative new positive cases and average oxygenated bed occupancy for lockdown/unlocking of Delhi."
Under GRAP, which has been implemented with immediate effect, the DDMA will send daily alerts to all the districts in Delhi under a colour-coded system to help them make decisions.
How will the GRAP work?
As part of the GRAP — approved by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal last month — a colour will be assigned to an area after taking into account three parameters— positivity rate, cumulative new positive cases and average oxygenated bed occupancy. The restrictions put in place in an area will depend on the colour assigned to it.
Here are the details of the four colour codes that will determine restrictions and relaxations in an area:
Yellow Alert: More than 0.5 percent positivity rate for two consecutive days or 1,500 cases for seven days or oxygen bed occupancy of 500 for seven days.
Amber Alert: More than 1 percent positivity rate for two consecutive days or 3,500 cases for seven days or oxygen bed occupancy of 700 for seven days.
Orange Alert: More than 2 percent positivity rate for two consecutive days or 9,000 cases for seven days or oxygen bed occupancy of 1000 for seven days.
Red Alert: More than 5 percent positivity rate for two consecutive days or 16,000 cases for seven days or oxygen bed occupancy of 3000 for seven days.
As a result, the areas under the red alert will have the highest level of restrictions.
What curbs will be put in place?
Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain shut under every colour-coded region. Besides, there will be a ban on gatherings. Also, the number of people attending a wedding or a funeral will be capped.
While shops selling essentials will be allowed to operate for specific hours, commercial establishments like cinema halls, theatres, banquet halls, auditoriums, barbershops, salons, spas, gymnasiums, and yoga centres, and entertainment parks are to remain shut.
Here are the restrictions to be in place in different colour-coded zones:
Yellow Alert:
Amber alert:
Orange alert:
Red alert:
Taking residents into confidence
The Delhi government has also laid stress upon effective communication with the locals regarding GRAP. According to the DDMA order, "All district magistrates shall interact and have a dialogue with resident welfare associations, market associations, mall associations, bar associations and other such bodies in their districts to circulate information in this regard."
The direction goes on to say, "Principal Secretary (education) and Secretary (higher education) shall ensure that the guidelines regarding level of alerts are disseminated among students."