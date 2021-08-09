Explained: Delhi’s colour-coded action plan to combat COVID-19 third wave

In a bid to counter the possible third wave of COVID-19, the Delhi government has implemented a “colour-coded” Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). An official order in this regard was issued by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government on August 8.

In its official communiqué, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said, “This graded action plan consists of three parameters of positivity rate, cumulative new positive cases and average oxygenated bed occupancy for lockdown/unlocking of Delhi."

Under GRAP, which has been implemented with immediate effect, the DDMA will send daily alerts to all the districts in Delhi under a colour-coded system to help them make decisions.

How will the GRAP work?

As part of the GRAP — approved by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal last month — a colour will be assigned to an area after taking into account three parameters— positivity rate, cumulative new positive cases and average oxygenated bed occupancy. The restrictions put in place in an area will depend on the colour assigned to it.

Here are the details of the four colour codes that will determine restrictions and relaxations in an area:

Yellow Alert: More than 0.5 percent positivity rate for two consecutive days or 1,500 cases for seven days or oxygen bed occupancy of 500 for seven days.

Amber Alert: More than 1 percent positivity rate for two consecutive days or 3,500 cases for seven days or oxygen bed occupancy of 700 for seven days.

Orange Alert: More than 2 percent positivity rate for two consecutive days or 9,000 cases for seven days or oxygen bed occupancy of 1000 for seven days.

Red Alert: More than 5 percent positivity rate for two consecutive days or 16,000 cases for seven days or oxygen bed occupancy of 3000 for seven days.

As a result, the areas under the red alert will have the highest level of restrictions.

What curbs will be put in place?

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain shut under every colour-coded region. Besides, there will be a ban on gatherings. Also, the number of people attending a wedding or a funeral will be capped.

While shops selling essentials will be allowed to operate for specific hours, commercial establishments like cinema halls, theatres, banquet halls, auditoriums, barbershops, salons, spas, gymnasiums, and yoga centres, and entertainment parks are to remain shut.

Here are the restrictions to be in place in different colour-coded zones:

Yellow Alert:

Shops would be allowed to open between 10 am and 8 pm on an odd-even basis.

Restaurants and bars would be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity. While restaurants will be allowed to open from 8 am to 10 pm, bars can operate between noon and 10 pm.

Metro services and buses will be allowed to operate at 50 percent passenger capacity. Only passengers with permission to travel will be able to board a bus service.

Night curfew would be in place between 10 pm and 5 am.

Amber alert:

Shops will be allowed to stay open between 10 am and 6 pm on an odd-even basis.

Restaurants and bars would be shut.

Hotels will be allowed to operate.

Metro services will be allowed at 33 percent capacity and buses at 50 percent capacity. Only passengers with permission to travel will be able to board a bus service.

Orange alert:

All shops other than those selling essentials would remain shut.

Metro rail services would be stopped.

Buses will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity only for passengers with permission to travel.

Red alert:

Besides the curbs put in the orange alert regions, the red alert areas will be placed under a complete curfew.

Taking residents into confidence

The Delhi government has also laid stress upon effective communication with the locals regarding GRAP. According to the DDMA order, "All district magistrates shall interact and have a dialogue with resident welfare associations, market associations, mall associations, bar associations and other such bodies in their districts to circulate information in this regard."

The direction goes on to say, "Principal Secretary (education) and Secretary (higher education) shall ensure that the guidelines regarding level of alerts are disseminated among students."