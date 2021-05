India has a porous land border with neighboring countries such as Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan. India also has trade and tourism relations with Sri Lanka and Maldives. Though these countries are comparably small be it in population or land size, the rising COVID-19 cases in these countries is alarming.

Here is a look at the COVID-19 situation in India’s neighbouring countries:

Nepal

Nepal shares a 1,880 km land border with India and normally thousands of citizens from both countries pass through these borders every day for trade and tourism purposes.

Despite all odds, the Nepal government in March proactively added additional health checks at border crossings and on 1 May closed more than 20 crossing points as the COVID-19 cases and deaths increased in India since the beginning of April. Already bogged down by dismal tourism due to the COVID situation last year, Nepal had plans to promote tourism aggressively this year but it has turned bleak.

As per Red Cross, more than 40 percent of all COVID tests are showing a positive result in Nepal. There is an increase of 57 times in the number of cases compared to the previous month which is a huge concern. Only 1 percent of the 29 million populations have been vaccinated. The tiny country has over 368,000 cases and thousands of deaths resulting in Kathmandu, the capital being under lockdown till May 12 and only 2 return flights a week to India to bring back stranded nationals. To make things worse, the present Prime Minister lost a vote of confidence on May 11 resulting in further confusion and chaos.

Pakistan

Across the western border of India, Pakistan too is witnessing a significant spike in COVID-19 cases with Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under a lockdown till May 15 to contain the rising cases.

Officials state it is the third wave that Pakistan is witnessing with active cases having reached 8.67 lakhs and over 19000 deaths till date. The positivity rate stands at 9 percent.

Pakistan has closed its borders with India, Afghanistan and Iran to curb the passage of people as doctors are struggling to control the growing cases. The army has been enlisted to help enforce social distancing and wearing of masks has become mandatory. Doctors attribute the recent spike in cases to the variant first found in the United Kingdom. In some cases in the Sindh province, the variants first discovered in South Africa and Brazil were found.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh has extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown till May 16 to curb the rising COVID-19 cases. Though under lockdown, only public transport has been allowed within cities with inter-district bus, train and ferry services remaining suspended.

Bangladesh has reported 7.76 lakh COVId-19 cases and over 12000 deaths till date. All international flights and land borders with India have remained closed since April 26.

The country, heavily dependent on India for its vaccines, had to stop registration for vaccination as the shipments from India got delayed. Over 14 lakh second doses of the vaccine are needed for the first dose recipients. China has offered to provide 0.5 million doses of its own vaccines to tide over the crisis.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka last week banned all arrivals from India with immediate effect as it has recorded nearly 2,000 new cases in each of the last 5 days. With a ten time jump in daily cases since mid-April officials blame the traditional New Year festivities which started around same time.

The island nation has started vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. It has ordered 13 million doses of the same. Over 9,00,000 citizens of the total 21 million population have been administered dosage of Covishield that has been provided by India.

It has been a roller coaster ride for the neighboring countries of India as they are largely dependent on their immediate neighbours or countries like Russia for the vaccines. With India experiencing a second wave, the supply of jabs is getting delayed. The numbers indicate a dismal pace of vaccination. Per 100 people Nepal has administered 7.2 doses, Bangladesh 5.4, Sri Lanka 4.8, Pakistan 1 and Afghanistan 0.6.