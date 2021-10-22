Explained: COVID-19 might be changing how we take flu shots

With the threat of COVID-19 still looming, a rise in flu cases is stressing out preventive care and vaccination. Medical experts say erratic weather with intense spells of rain and rising heat and humidity are some of the reasons behind the rise in flu cases in the country.

Flu outbreaks are common in India in the winter months, starting with season changes in September. Most often symptoms of the flu are indistinguishable from those of the coronavirus. Both are viral illnesses, which often confuse people and prolong the right diagnosis.

At the height of the pandemic, flu infections had rapidly declined in both the southern and northern hemispheres owing to the social distancing measures undertaken to contain COVID-19. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu cases were “unusually low” last season, but have become extremely rampant this year.

The rise is attributed to easing of COVID-19 relaxations, leading to people being less vigilant. This has sparked what experts call the “twindemic” of COVID-19 and flu infections.

While it is crucial to continue minimising COVID-19 risk, doctors say getting a vaccine to prevent flu outbreaks is extremely important to avoid infection severity.

Why is it important to take flu shots

Doctors are advising people to get the annual flu shot along with the COVID-19 vaccine to reduce the risk of infection. The flu vaccination decreases the severity of the illness and reduces the risk of hospitalisation. It also prevents the spread of the virus to other family members. For the elderly, the flu vaccine reduces disease burden and intensity of severe illness.

Different vaccine compositions

Though COVID-19 and influenza are both contagious respiratory illnesses and share similar symptoms such as coughing, fever and tiredness, they are caused by different viruses.

There are four types of viruses that cause influenza -- types A, B, C and D. Seasonal epidemics are generally caused by influenza A and B viruses. COVID-19 is caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that had not been spotted in humans before.

There are multiple flu vaccines which protect against three or four different flu viruses. In India, seasonal influenza vaccine recommended last year by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was the northern hemisphere quadrivalent /tetravalent vaccine as recommended by the WHO.

The northern hemisphere in 2020-2021 included an A/Guangdong-Maonan/SWL1536/2019 (H1N1)pdm09-like virus; an A/Hong Kong/2671/2019 (H3N2)-like virus; a B/Washington/02/2019 (B/Victoria lineage)-like virus; and a B/Phuket/3073/2013 (B/Yamagata lineage)-like virus.

The COVID-19 vaccine targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus. SARS-CoV-2 virus has a low mutation rate and little variability. Therefore, developing the vaccine is relatively easier.

Who should take flu shots?

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, health workers and persons with co-morbid conditions such as heart, lung, kidney, liver diseases, blood disorders, diabetes and immuno-compromised conditions are at higher risk of seasonal influenza. Globally, flu incidences are higher among children and those above 65 years.

Why flu shots will be different this year

Flu viruses have the tendency to rapidly mutate. Flu vaccines are, therefore, frequently updated replicating the flu strains that were prevalent the year before. This year, making the vaccines has become tricky as it is difficult to differentiate between the COVID-19 and influenza viruses.

Can you get both the shots together?

As COVID-19 and flu are caused by different viruses, they require different vaccinations. One cannot be taken to prevent the other. Taking the flu vaccine and COVID-19 shots together can pose no harm, research has proved.

Can flu shots prevent COVID-19 symptoms?

A recent study published in the medical journal PLOS examined some health parameters and hospitalisation risks in more than 37,000 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 after getting the flu shot. It was observed that the flu shot was significantly effective and also reduced the risk of severe outcomes with COVID-19 for up to 120 days after vaccination.

The flu shot did not just reduce the risk of hospitalisation for some people, it also tamed the risk of COVID-19 complications like sepsis and deep vein thrombosis.

How big a threat can it become?

There are risks of co-infection with COVID-19 that rapidly increases mortality rates. With less restrictions such as social distancing, the flu may return to infect more people this year than in most pre-COVID-19 years.

In 2020, 2,752 cases of influenza were reported in India and 44 people died. Till August, 2021, there were 292 cases and three deaths.