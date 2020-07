Delhi’s health minister is claiming his recovery to the convalescent plasma therapy. There are other reports too about the success of the therapy in treating moderate to critical COVID-19 patients. Social media is flooded with plasma donation pledges by many celebrities and commoners alike, and suddenly plasma therapy is being talked about the silver bullet in the fight against the coronavirus. So, is plasma therapy a game-changer? Experts are advising caution.

Delhi has set up the country’s first plasma bank and Maharashtra has launched the world’s largest plasma therapy trial for the treatment of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms. However, there still isn’t enough data available to conclusively prove its effectiveness.

What is Convalescent Plasma Therapy?

Plasma therapy involves using antibodies from the blood of a recovered COVID-19 patient to treat those critically affected by the virus. Plasma is the remaining liquid portion of blood when all red and white blood cells and platelets have been removed. Plasma houses the antibodies and hence has to be extracted from the blood of recovered patients. This remaining blood is then pumped into the donor.

The therapy is based on the premise that the specific antibodies produced by the patient who has recovered from COVID-19 will have the ability to target and fight the novel coronavirus in the current patient.

Who all can donate plasma and when?

All those who have recovered from COVID-19 and are between the ages of 18 – 60 years and weigh not less than 50kgs can be considered 14 days after their recovery. Most doctors advise a time of three weeks between recovery and plasma donation.

Women who have just delivered and people with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, weakened lungs and cancer are excluded. Extensive medical checks are done to ensure no harm both to the donor or the recipient. The donated blood is also checked to exclude risks of it having any other disease-causing agents such as Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HIV etc.

How much plasma is removed from a donor and how many patients are benefitted by one donation?

Depending on the wright of the donor, the bank collects 500 ml of plasma. Each plasma donation would be used to treat 2 patients.

When is plasma therapy most useful?

Medical experts using this experimental therapy say plasma works better when administered early in the disease cycle, as it can then boost immunity. Dr Randeep Guleria Director of AIIMS had told CNBC-TV18 that giving antibodies in late stage may not be useful. However, it is not a magic bullet, he says. So, giving plasma therapy to moderately ill patients, who are not responding to oxygen therapy may help slow down the deterioration of the patient.

Are there enough plasma donors available?

Plasma donors are recovered COVID-19 patients who fit the criteria based on their medical condition and other factors. The stringent eligibility conditions excludes many among recovered patients and reduces the pool of donors to a relatively small one. Besides, plasma therapy is a voluntary activity and depends on the willingness of the recovered patient to donate his/her plasma. This is making finding a willing donor tough. Both Delhi and Maharashtra state governments have launched awareness drives and programs to motivate more and more recovered patients to donate their plasma.

Is plasma therapy an approved and proven COVID-19 therapy?

As of now in India convalescent plasma therapy has been approved as an “off-label” therapy, meaning as an “investigational therapy” and only under certain conditions. The government’s clinical management guidelines say convalescent plasma may be considered in patients with moderate disease who are not improving (oxygen requirement is progressively increasing) despite use of steroids.

While some evidence of viral load reduction is seen and some patients receiving plasma have recovered, critical care specialists have cautioned that enough data is still not available to vouch for its efficacy. Instances of the patient’s condition worsening have also been reported.

Indian government guidelines make it clear that the use of the therapy is “based on limited available evidence”. While the therapy is approved as an investigational treatment, even outside clinical trials, a June 25 advisory on blood transfusion by the National Blood Transfusion Council under the Ministry of Health had cautioned against the use of plasma therapy as routine treatment. Clinical studies to ascertain the efficacy of the therapy are still ongoing.

What studies are currently underway on Plasma therapy?

A small study in China early on in the COVID-19 pandemic showed a few critically ill patients in China improved with plasma therapy.

In India, the therapy was first explored on a Covid-19 patient in April by Max Healthcare in Delhi. The patient recovered.

World over, more than 200 clinical trials to prove the safety and efficacy of plasma therapy in treating critical COVID-19 patients have been registered. In India, currently, 11 clinical trials are ongoing on plasma therapy.

The Maharashtra government has launched Project Platina touted as the world’s largest plasma therapy trial. Under this free plasma therapy will be provided at 21 government-run centres in Maharashtra, including four in Mumbai. Initially, it will start with 13 centres with a goal to two doses of 200 ml supply of plasma taken from recovered patients will be given to 500 current patients. The plan is to gradually ramp up to 5,000 by August.

Is plasma therapy completely safe?

- The antibody administration may end up suppressing the body's natural immune response, leaving a COVID-19 patient vulnerable to subsequent re-infection.

Has plasma therapy been used in the past?