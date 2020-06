The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has triggered immense investor interest in Indian pharma companies. Apart from the current opportunity and company fundamentals, a lot of trade sentiment in these stocks is influenced by the USFDA compliance norms — which may not be easy to comprehend. Delta Advisors' Nimish Shah provides a lowdown of the commonly-used USFDA terminology in the pharma industry.

What is CGMP?

CGMP refers to the Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations enforced by the FDA. For any USFDA approved facility, it is mandatory to conform to CGMP standards of the USFDA.

Types of USFDA inspections

The pre-approval inspection (PAI):- The Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act provides that FDA may approve an NDA or an ANDA only if the methods used in, and the facilities and controls used for, the manufacture, processing, packing, and testing of the drug are found adequate to ensure and preserve its identity, strength, quality, and purity.

Systems-based, routine inspections:- All facilities, regardless of product type or location, must maintain FDA inspection readiness for routine inspections. Routine inspections, also called surveillance inspections, generally happen every two years. These are usually surprise inspections by the USFDA.

For-cause inspections following up on past or suspected violations:- The FDA conducts for-cause inspections to follow up on prior violations and/or allegations.

A form 483 is a list of observations made during the inspection and is issued by the USFDA inspectors post the completion of the inspection. The inspector will communicate and explain these observations to the supplier during the closing conference. But a form 483 does not represent a final FDA determination regarding the facility’s GMP compliance.

Post Form 483 is issued, the company is given 15 days time to submit its response to the USFDA explaining what steps will the company take to resolve the observations made by USFDA.

Establishment Inspection Report (EIR)

No Action Indicated (NAI):- Given if no violations were observed. The facility can continue selling approved drugs and will also receive approvals of new filings.

Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI):- Given when violations are found, but the problems do not justify further regulatory action. Improving GMP compliance is voluntary in this case. The facility can continue selling approved drugs and will also receive approvals of new filings.

Official Action Indicated (OAI):- Given if violations found on-site require further administrative sanctions and mandatory corrective actions.

While the facility can continue selling the approved drugs, but it will not receive approvals for new drugs until the violations are not addressed to the satisfaction of the USFDA.

The resolution of OAI can happen usually only after a re-inspection.

If the USFDA does not find the company’s response satisfactory post the OAI, they will issue a Warning Letter.

Like an OAI classification, a Warning Letter too puts a halt on new approvals from the facility, however, allows to continue selling existing approved drugs.

However, a Warning Letter, unlike an OAI classification, is communicated by the USFDA to all the stakeholders, i.e. to consumers, Wholesalers, Retailers etc.

Like an OAI, a Warning Letter resolution too requires a re-inspection.