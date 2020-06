The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has triggered immense investor interest in Indian pharma companies. Apart from the current opportunity and company fundamentals, a lot of trade sentiment in these stocks is influenced by the USFDA compliance norms — which may not be easy to comprehend. Delta Advisors' Nimish Shah provides a lowdown of the commonly-used terms in the pharma industry.

Under the Hatch-Waxman Amendments, a company can seek FDA approval to market a generic drug before the expiration of patents related to the brand-name drug that the generic seeks to copy.

A paragraph IV filing is a subset of an ANDA application, where the generic applicant is claiming that the patent they are targeting is unenforceable either due to i) invalid or, ii) not infringed or iii) both invalid and non infringed by their product.

FTF(First To File) & 180 Days Exclusivity

The first company to file a complete ANDA under Para IV is awarded the FTF (First to File) status by the USFDA.

There can be multiple companies filing ANDA for the same product under Para IV. Among them, the first company/ies filing a complete ANDA under Para IV is granted 180-day exclusivity by the USFDA.

If there are more than one companies filing ANDA on the same day under Para IV, then all of them are granted shared 180-day exclusivity.

The FTF Company/ies gains exclusivity only if it is successful in proving that the patent they are targeting under Para IV is unenforceable.

Usually, the innovator company follows up with patent litigation after a company files a Para IV targeting patents of the product.

The FTF company may gain exclusivity, even if the innovator company settles the litigation with them.

Authorized Generics

An innovator company, at its own will, can grant a generic company to market its generic version even though the patents are enforceable. This generic version is known as Authorized Generics

Usually, but not always, an Authorized Generics is granted as a part of a settlement with a Para IV filer.

Competitive Generic Therapies (CGT) & CGT exclusivity

The CGT pathway established a process through which FDA may, at the request of an applicant, designate a drug with “inadequate drug competition” as a CGT and may also expedite the development and review of the (ANDA) for that drug. The pathway also includes a new type of 180-day exclusivity for the first approved applicant of a drug with a CGT designation for which there were no unexpired patents or exclusivities listed in the Orange Book at the time of the original submission of the ANDA.

What are Bioequivalence Studies and AB rating

In order to prove, that a generic product works in the body exactly the same as the innovator drug, the generic company has to conduct studies to show that. These studies are known as Bioequivalence Studies.

An “AB rating” label is an endorsement by the USFDA that the generic drug is a Bioequivalent to the innovator drug.

What is 505(b)(2)?

A generic drug that is not exactly bioequivalent to an innovator drug, but is ‘largely same’ and treating the same indication is classified as a 505(b)(2) filing.

This drug will NOT be labeled as “AB-rated.”