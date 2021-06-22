Explained: 3 states report Delta plus variant cases, how prepared is India to tackle it?

At least three states have reported infections from the highly transmissible Delta plus variant of the novel coronavirus, which many scientists believe may trigger a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The new variant is a mutation in the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, which drove the deadly second wave of the pandemic in India. Globally, about 200 sequences of the Delta plus have been detected, including 31 in India.

While Maharashtra has recorded 21 cases of the Delta plus variant, three were found in Kerala and five in Madhya Pradesh.

Experts are worried as the Delta plus variant is resistant to monoclonal antibody cocktail treatment for the COVID-19, recently authorised in India.

How prepared is India against the Delta plus?

The Centre has called Delta plus "a variant of interest", and not "a variant of concern".

"It has not yet been classified as a 'variant of concern', which has adverse effects on humanity. We will study and learn more about this variant… we have to find out the pattern of its spread in the country. Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia will keep a constant watch on the new variant and find out its harmful effects," NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said at a health ministry briefing.

Dr Paul, however, warned against abandoning COVID-19 safety protocols and crowding in public places.

"We are dealing with a highly transmissible variant this year. So we should exercise greater caution than 2020," he said.

How prepared the three states are?

Of the 21 confirmed cases of the Delta plus variant in Maharashtra, nine were reported in Ratnagiri, seven in Jalgaon, two in Mumbai, and one case each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg districts.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the government was seeking complete information about the people detected with the Delta plus variant, including their travel history, vaccination status, and if they have been infected again.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra held a meeting last Wednesday to discuss a probable third wave in the state, likely to be stoked by the Delta plus variant. It could spread at double the rate, said an official during the meeting.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked officials to be prepared to deal with any situation in terms of the availability of medicines, beds, and other necessary resources.

"If we do not follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, we will be hit by the third wave before we can fully recover from the second," Thackeray said.

In Kerala, the three cases of SARS-CoV-2 Delta-plus variant have been found in samples collected from Palakkad and Pathanamthitta districts, according to officials.

Pathanamthitta district collector Dr Narasimhugari TL Reddy said a four-year-old boy from Kadapra panchayat was found infected with the new variant. It was discovered in a genetic study of the boy's samples, conducted at Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, New Delhi.

Officials said the authorities have enforced stringent restrictions in the affected areas of the two districts to prevent its spread.

Meanwhile, five cases, including a 65-year-old woman, have been reported in Madhya Pradesh. While four out of five who got the vaccine are healthy, one has died, said state Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary.

According to the officials, the samples of the woman and her family members, who live near a big medical facility, were collected on May 23. They were sent to NCDC, which confirmed that she was positive for the Delta Plus variant, while other family members were not.

Following the confirmation, local authorities were placed on alert.

According to an India Today report, medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said officials were tracing the contact details of the family. "We are also trying to find out if the variant has spread to other parts of the state," the minister said.

Which vaccines work against it?

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield, the two major vaccines being used in India, have shown three to eight times less efficacy against the Delta and Beta variants of the coronavirus, according to a report published in Economic Times. Meanwhile, doctors and scientists are yet to confirm whether the vaccines work against the new mutation.