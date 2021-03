India is stepping up its vaccination drive across the country as it finds itself at the cusp of a second COVID-19 wave. Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Central government has asked state governments and Union Territories to delay the gap in administering the second dose of the Covishield vaccine.

Here's a look at why the government has asked states and UTs to increase the gap between the first and second dose of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.

What does the Central government directive say?

Based on the recommendations of two expert panels, the Central government has said that the second dosage of the Covishield vaccine should be administered between six to eight weeks and not the previously decided four to six weeks.

Explaining its decision, the Union Health Ministry had said on Monday, "In view of the emerging scientific evidence, the interval between two doses of a specific COVID-19 vaccine, i.e., COVISHIELD has been revisited by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) and subsequently by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC) in its 20th meeting during which the recommendation has been revised to provide the second dose of COVISHIELD at 4-8 weeks’ interval after the first dose instead of earlier practised interval of 4-6 weeks (sic)."

It also clarified that the change in time interval would apply only to Covishield and not to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

What were Covishield's efficacy 'anomalies'?

In 2020, AstraZeneca's UK trial exposed a bunch of anomalies in efficacy. Research showed that when over 9,000 volunteers were given two full doses four weeks apart, the efficacy was 62 percent. However, when the volunteers were given a half dose followed by a full dose four weeks later, the efficacy was around 90 percent.

It was also observed that when the interval between the two doses was increased by 12 weeks, the vaccine's efficacy was 80 percent. The anomalies have remained a thorn for Serum Institute of India (SII), which is manufacturing the Covishield vaccine AstraZeneca's master seed.

What does the widened time-gap achieve?

Experts believe that the new time-interval of six to eight weeks will provide enhanced immunity. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "Protection is enhanced if the second dose of COVISHIELD is administered between 6 to 8 weeks, but not later than the stipulated period of eight weeks."

In addition to the promise of enhanced immunity, the revised interval allows the government to administer the first doses to more people without having to worry about maintaining an adequate stockpile to dip into as citizens queue up for the second doses. This recommendation could help cover more people before and during the second phase of vaccination.

Speaking about the gap maintained between dosages, Dr Farah Ingale, director, internal medicine at Hiranandani Hospital at Vashi said that a minimum 28-day gap was appropriate between the first and second doses of the vaccine. "Many countries are maintaining a gap of around three months to ensure the maximum number of people in their country get inoculated," Dr Ingale told Indian Express. "Through our phased approach, which keeps in mind our population size, we are hoping people receive their vaccination in a timely manner," she added.