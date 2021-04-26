Experts Group asks Centre to ramp up oxygen for 6 lakh cases a day: Report Updated : April 26, 2021 02:46:32 IST Dr VK Paul panel had suggested Centre to take urgent measures to arrange oxygen for 3 lakh cases a day by April 20 India saw highest-ever single-day death toll of 2,806, taking the total tally to 195,116 in the last 24 hours India has recorded over 300,000 new cases of COVID19 for consecutive days Published : April 26, 2021 01:26 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply