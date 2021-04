The central government had announced that the vaccination for those above 18 years will begin across the country from May 1 as part of the third phase of the inoculation drive. From May 1, the present system of private COVID-19 vaccination centres receiving doses from the government and charging up to Rs 250 per dose will cease to exist and private hospitals will procure directly from vaccine manufacturers.

In this episode, CNBC-TV18 analyse how policy, pricing and partnerships may evolve to ensure faster vaccination. CNBC-TV18’s Latha Venkatesh talks to Dr Shashank Joshi, member of Maharashtra COVID Task Force and TV Mohandas Pai of Aarin Capital about key concerns and hurdles regarding accelerating inoculation.

Joshi said, "I think we have to congratulate Centre as it took initiative and started the earlier vaccination to the healthcare professionals, frontline workers and the vulnerable. Centre has made it flexible so that states can procure. It is open to all adults. It is a public and private partnership, and there will be a free vaccine available to the most vulnerable. So I think this is something which I don’t see as a major challenge."

Pai said, "I think money is not a problem. The problem is the supply chain, production, distribution. All the state government's and Centre will take care of the vulnerable sections. Also, I am sure that employers will take care of the employees. So I don’t think it is going to be a burden on Indians across this country.