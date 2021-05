As India fights the COVID challenge, corporate India has come forward to help the nation with medical infrastructure wherever possible. However, the most critical aspect for India Inc currently is business continuity, survival, and employee welfare and safety.

To discuss this and more, CNBC-TV18’s Nisha Poddar spoke with Amit Kalyani, Deputy MD of Bharat Forge, and Bhargav Dasgupta, MD & CEO of ICICI Lombard Gen Insurance.

In efforts to fight the COVID challenge, Kalyani said, “The first priority for us has been to make sure that all our employees and everyone working in our company and our ecosystem is well and healthy. The second wave has been very hard-hitting across our part of the country and we have put in place a lot of measures to - take care of our people, educate our people, and also to make the environment safe and healthy.”

He added, “We have vaccinated more than 95 percent of our employees who are 45 plus, once the vaccine is available we will also vaccinate all the 18 plus employees as well. We have also tied up with a couple of hospitals in Pune where they have the latest and the best capabilities and people who are let us say more seriously ill are being transferred to these facilities.”

Dasgupta said, “In terms of the way we approached this, we looked at four key stakeholders, we are a services company in insurance which obviously has a lot of relevance at this point in time. The four stakeholders that we thought about were our employees, our customers, our agents and distributors, and society at large.”

“We ensured that service delivery to our customer was not hampered, this included providing mobile-based telephonic services to our call centre employees who receive calls for taking claims. The real challenge in this second wave has been this scale of the numbers that we are seeing and it is not just our customers it is also our employees.”