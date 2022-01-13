Experts discuss impact of COVID curbs on service sectors

Even though hospitalisations remain low, several states have imposed strict restrictions. Delhi has banned dine-in service at restaurants and shut down private offices. Tourism, hospitality, aviation, and several other sectors that were hoping to recover from the previous lockdowns are bearing the brunt once again. Industry bodies have cautioned the government that knee-jerk reactions won’t be of much help and will in fact threaten the economic recovery.

In its list of recommendations to the health minister, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry has urged the government to reduce the quarantine period to five days to help contain staffing shortages.

Hotels and Restaurants Association wants tourism and hospitality to be categorised as the “most distressed” and seeks a special relief package to enable survival. It claims that approximately 75 percent of the industry’s revenues got wiped off in FY21. About 30 percent of the hospitality sector establishments have been forced to shut and 50 percent are running on losses.

To discuss this in detail, CNBC-TV18 spoke to the Senior Vice-President of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry Subhrakant Panda. He is also the head of FICCI’s task force on COVID. Pradeep Shetty, joint secretary for the Federation of Hotel and Restaurants; Juzar Khorakiwala, President of Indian Merchant Chamber in Mumbai; and Ajay Bakaya, who is a fellow member of the Hotel Association of India, also take part.

