The number of COVID-19 cases have crossed 133 million worldwide with 2.8 million deaths. Over 669 million people have been vaccinated across the world. In the past seven days, the highest surge has been reported from India, the US and Brazil.

According to the WHO, Brazil has reported 19,261 deaths in seven days, the highest number across the world, followed by 6,857 deaths in the US and 4,246 deaths in India. The US, which has inoculated over 150 million people, is set to begin vaccinating all those above 18 years of age from the 19th of April.

According to studies, the UK's vaccination program and the lockdown have managed to bring down infections by 60 percent in March. As per Oxfam failure to vaccinate globally, could cost the US, the UK, Germany, France, Japan, and Italy together about $ 2.3 trillion in GDP this year.

To discuss this and take stock of the global pandemic situation and the efficacy of vaccine programs across the World, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Max Lawson, Head - Inequality Policy at Oxfam, Dr. Eric Fiegl -Ding, Epidemiologist & Health Economist and Polly Roy, Professor & Chair of Virology at LSHTM.