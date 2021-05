There is a widespread consensus among scientists and public health experts that herd immunity is unlikely in the United States in the near future though more than half of the adults have been administered with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to a New York Times report.

Experts believe that attaining the herd immunity threshold is not feasible at least not in the foreseeable future, and perhaps not ever. According to the NYT report, the COVID-19 virus will most likely reduce to a manageable threat in the United States for years to come, still causing hospitalizations and claiming lives but at a smaller scale, experts concluded, the report said.

The reduction in the number of cases, however, will depend in part on how much of the world become vaccinated and how the coronavirus evolves, as it is already evident that the virus is mutating too quickly with new variants that spread too easily. In view of the slow pace of the vaccination, the herd immunity is unlikely to be within reach anytime soon, the report added.

Saying that the virus is unlikely to go away, Rustom Antia, an evolutionary biologist at Emory University in Atlanta, in the report, added, “we want to do all we can to check that it’s likely to become a mild infection.”

The vaccination is still the key to making the virus threat controllable, experts believed. “You vaccinate enough people, the infections are going to go down,” the report quoted as saying Dr Anthony S Fauci, the Biden administration’s top adviser on Covid-19.

Why is reaching the threshold difficult?

According to the report, the now predominant COVID-19 variant in the US called B.1.1.7, which was first detected in Britain, is 60 percent more transmissible. So, the experts now set the herd immunity threshold to be at least 80 percent. If it is established that immunized people can still transmit the virus, the calculation for the herd immunity will have to be revised upward again.

The report says that about 30 percent of the US population is still reluctant to be vaccinated, according to polls, adding that the resistance to the vaccines is a main reason the United States is unlikely to reach herd immunity.