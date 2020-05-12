  • SENSEX
Expert warns many countries are driving blind as they reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

Updated : May 12, 2020 02:19 PM IST

As the lockdown has eased and some businesses have resumed in India, infections and deaths have been increasing.
Fears of infection spikes in countries that have loosened up came true in recent days in Germany, where new clusters were linked to three slaughterhouses; in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the crisis started; and in South Korea, where 85 new cases were linked to nightclubs that reopened after anti-virus measures were eased.
At the White House, President Donald Trump declared, “We have met the moment, and we have prevailed.” He said later that he was referring to virus testing and insisted all Americans who want tests can get them — even though experts say that capacity does not exist.
