Application for the emergency use approval for the coronavirus vaccine filed by Bharat Biotech was taken up for consideration by an expert panel on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) on Saturday

The vaccine 'Covaxin' is being indigenously developed by the Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

According to disclosures made by Bharat Biotech, interim results of combined phase 1 and 2 trials, safety and immunogenicity data are published in a non-peer-reviewed journal.

The Phase III human clinical trials of Covaxin began mid-November, targeted to be done in 26,000 volunteers across India, has just recruited and dosed half the required number of volunteers.

Also, the candidate of Bharat Biotech has so far not disclosed or published any interim analysis or efficacy data from Phase 3 trials.

Covaxin has been evaluated in approximately 1,000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogenicity results, with acceptance in international peer reviewed scientific journals, the Hyderabad-based company said.

This is India's first and only Phase III efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest phase III efficacy trial ever conducted for any vaccine in India.

This indigenous, inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) bio-containment facility, one of its kind in the world.