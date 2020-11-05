Healthcare Expert committee denies emergency approval for Zydus Cadila's HepC drug as COVID-19 treatment Updated : November 05, 2020 11:53 PM IST The company had submitted data from its Phase 2 clinical trial on 40 mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients. Pegylated Interferon Alfa 2b emerged as a treatment option after two peer-reviewed research articles showed evidence of a direct anti-viral effect against coronavirus. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.