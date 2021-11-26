Expect to launch Sputnik Light vaccine in India in next two weeks: RDIF

Russia is claiming that Sputnik Light offers 98 percent efficacy against mortality and over 85 percent efficacy against infection, based on a study conducted in Hungary.

Russia is gearing up to launch Sputnik Light, its single-dose COVID vaccine in India. Serum Institute of India has been roped in as the production partner. Russia claims that Sputnik Light offers 98 percent efficacy against mortality and over 85 percent efficacy against infection, based on a study conducted in Hungary.

The 2-dose Sputnik vaccine is yet to see large scale adoption in India. So far, only 11 lakh doses have been administered, which is just 0.01 percent of the total doses administered in India.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF said that he expects Sputnik Light to be launched in India in the next two weeks.

"We expect the Sputnik Light launch to happen in the next two weeks. Dr Reddy's has already submitted all the documents and all of the data to the Indian regulator. If approved, Sputnik Light will become the first one-shot vaccine in India with very high efficacy. Serum Institute and other producers will be producing it, and so it is a one-shot, made in India vaccine."

He said all the manufacturing issues have been resolved and Sputnik Light will be a great contributor to the Indian vaccination program, both as a standalone vaccine and also as a booster to other vaccines.

"Sputnik V has taken some time in India because we were focusing on getting production up and running in top Indian manufacturers. However right now, Serum Institute and a few other manufacturers are producing Sputnik Light. So all of the manufacturing issues have been resolved and we believe that Sputnik Light will be a great contributor to the Indian vaccination program, both as a standalone vaccine and also as a booster to other vaccines which will make their immunity last much longer."

