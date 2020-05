Laurus Labs is in the process of developing Favipiravir antiviral tablets, which have been touted to be effective against coronavirus, said Satyanarayana Chava, Founder and CEO of the company, adding that once they are developed, the firm will apply for manufacturing licence.

"We are in the development stage on Favipiravir right now. We expect to complete our development in few weeks' time and then we will apply for manufacturing licence with DCGI soon," said Chava.

Antiviral drug Favipiravir and immune-modulator drug Tocilizumab are the most promising drugs in terms of their readiness for use and potential against COVID-19, the government task force for repurposing of drugs (TFORD) recently said in its first such assessment.

Favipiravir is an anti-viral drug and it is approved in Japan for treating influenza. It is currently being tested in 18 clinical trials for COVID-19 and results from two studies have shown a positive outcome while data from other trials is awaited.

Hydroxchloroquine (HCQ), the anti-malarial drug that was recommended by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for use among health care workers as a prophylaxis (for prevention), did not score high on the ‘drug potential’ parameter even as it scored well on the readiness index, the assessment reviewed by News18.com showed.

Laurus Labs launched Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) in the US in Q4FY20. "It is not very significant quantity we sold. We expect a lot of clinical trial data will come in the next few weeks; if the clinical data is very positive for prevention, then the demand will be huge. We are geared up to produce to the market needs," said Chava.

According to him, about 20 percent of revenue in formulations is coming from non-antiretroviral (ARV) business. US and Europe are contributing equally in that revenue, he said, adding "We do have good visibility for formulations both in Europe and US."

Chava does not see any big positive impact on antiretroviral (ARV) because of COVID.

"The Lopinavir Ritonavir is not widely used as a therapy for COVID-19. So, we do not expect any upside for ARV because of COVID," he added.