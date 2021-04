Dr Samiran Panda, head of the epidemiology & communicable diseases division at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Friday said that new vaccines are expected to come through in the next 4-6 weeks.

"I do not have a clear date about it (the new vaccines) coming to India, but I would expect that to happen in the next 4-6 weeks the way things are going forward. I am not saying that vaccines that have been tested in other countries, we are looking forward to that. The most encouraging fact is about Bharat Biotech who has not only ramped up its own production but also are pairing up with Haffkine and both the moves together will help us to have an adequate supply of vaccines to be given to the prioritised groups,” he said.

India continues to witness a spike in the COVID-19 cases as the country battles a fierce second wave of the virus. India has recorded over 2.17 lakh new cases and over 1100 deaths in the last 24 hours. In terms of recovery, it is over 1 lakh cases, a record high.

Dr Panda has stressed the need for consistent use of masks. "It is not just the usage of mask but the correct and consistent use of facemask will stop further transmission. Yes, we know that there is a possibility, things have spread in Kumbh Mela and through the election campaign but that’s not inevitable that this will now be followed by a further spread in other areas. The possibility exists but it should not be thought of as something inevitable."

He also mentioned that mass gatherings provide an opportunity for the virus to spread. "The virus has not changed its strategy in terms of transmission. So whenever there will be a mass gathering – be it Kumbh or election campaign – provides an environment and opportunity for the virus to move from a person infected to those who are susceptible and also not that all the individual infected will be symptomatic. Therefore, for those who are infected but yet not have symptoms, from them the chance of spread is much more,” said Dr Panda.