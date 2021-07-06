Exclusive: Vaccine donations delayed due to pending legal formalities in India, says US embassy

A spokesperson at the US Embassy has confirmed that India is currently in the process of reviewing legal provisions related to accepting vaccine donations. "In the case of India, the delay is not from the US side. India has determined that it needs further time to review legal provisions related to accepting vaccine donations. Once India works through its legal process, our donation of vaccines to India will proceed expeditiously," a US embassy spokesperson told CNBC-TV18. The official also confirmed that COVAX would facilitate delivery of these vaccines.

The US had dispatched donations of the Moderna vaccine to Honduras, Pakistan and Bangladesh through COVAX last week. Sources told CNBC-TV18 on Monday that the US was looking at sending more than 4 million doses of Moderna's vaccine to India , but the consignment was held up due to pending legal formalities in India.

The spokesperson added that the US will be sharing 80 million doses from its own supplies with countries around the world, but before that the recipient nation must complete its own regulatory and legal processes. The spokesperson did not confirm the number of doses likely to be shared with India or the timeline for delivery.

The delay has been due to discussions on indemnity between the Indian government, COVAX and foreign vaccine makers like Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson. "We are yet to take a call on indemnity. We are discussing terms of indemnity with foreign vaccine makers and COVAX is also part of those discussions," said an Indian government official requesting anonymity. The official explained that India too was trying to get these doses as soon as possible.

CNBC-TV18 also reached out to GAVI which is a part of the COVAX alliance for an update on the quantum of vaccine doses allotted to India and timeline for delivery.

"We welcome donations of vaccine doses by the US, which will play an important role in helping COVAX address immediate term supply gaps - before larger volumes become available through the facility later in the year. GAVI, on behalf of COVAX, is working closely with the US government and other partners to operationalise these donations and get doses delivered as quickly as possible, so that countries can continue to protect their most at-risk groups. More information on volumes and timelines will follow in due course," said a spokesperson on behalf of GAVI.

When contacted, a Moderna spokesperson said that the US government would be able to share the status of vaccine donations. However, on the June 2, Moderna had signed a long term agreement with UNICEF to provide COVAX with 34 million doses by the fourth quarter of 2021 and 466 million doses in 2022.