homehealthcare NewsExclusive | Novartis looking at bringing malaria, sickle cell, leprosy medicines  to India, says Global CEO
healthcare | Feb 22, 2023 11:07 AM IST

Exclusive | Novartis looking at bringing malaria, sickle cell, leprosy medicines  to India, says Global CEO

Profile image
By Shereen Bhan   Feb 22, 2023 11:07 AM IST (Published)
Mini

Novartis is a major player in the Indian pharmaceutical market, and it is clear that the company is committed to providing innovative treatments for a range of diseases. Narasimhan's comments about Novartis' operations in India and its focus on innovative medicines and neglected disease areas demonstrate the company's commitment to improving healthcare in India and other developing countries.

Novartis, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, has been operating in India for several decades now. However, the pharma giant, which according to its global CEO is now a "pure play innovative medicines company", will look at bringing drugs to tackle large-scale diseases.

In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Vas Narasimhan spoke about
Novartis focus on diseases such as malaria, sickle cell, and leprosy. These diseases are prevalent in India and other developing countries, and Novartis sees a significant market opportunity in providing innovative treatments.
Narasimhan's comments about Novartis' focus on innovative medicines and disease areas like malaria, sickle cell, and leprosy are noteworthy. These areas are often neglected by the pharmaceutical industry, as they are not as profitable as other diseases that primarily affect people in wealthier countries.
“We were the company that pioneered the drug called Coartem which is the most widely used antimalarial in the world. Going forward, we have a dedicated R&D centre, we are working on novel antimalarials, clinical trials are ongoing right now in Africa and in India with the idea to get even better treatments for patients with malaria,” said Narasimhan.
No manufacturing addition
Narasimhan stated that he sees no need for more manufacturing in India, which is interesting considering India is known for its low-cost manufacturing capabilities. However, Narasimhan emphasized that Novartis has already invested heavily in manufacturing facilities in the country and feels that it is well-equipped to meet its production needs.
“In terms of manufacturing, we are not in need of more capacity at the moment given that we have trimmed our business down to focus as a pure-play medicines company, so no plans for manufacturing at the moment,” he said.
Also Read | WHO to set up mRNA vaccine hub in Hyderabad, says Telangana Minister KTR
India parallels the global story for Novartis, according to Narasimhan. The company has evolved from a health company to a pure-play innovative medicines company, with a focus on developing and delivering cutting-edge treatments for a range of diseases.
Also Read | Price of Novartis cardiac drug likely to see a sharp fall
For more details, watch the accompanying video
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
