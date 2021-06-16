Exclusive: Covovax’s India trial likely to conclude by November, says Serum’s Adar Poonawalla

The India trial of Covovax, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by US-based firm Novavax and licensed by the Serum Institute of India, is likely to conclude by November, said Adar Poonawalla , chief executive officer (CEO) of the Pune-based pharma major on Wednesday.

“India trial for Covovax COVID-19 vaccine licensed by Serum institute from Novavax likely to conclude by November,” Poonawalla told CNBC-TV18.

He also said SII can apply for licensure before the India trial concludes on the back of available global data while adding that the phase 3 trial data from Novavax looks very promising.

The phase 3 clinical data of Novavax’s NVX-CoV2373, a recombinant nanoparticle protein-based jab, from the United States and Mexico has shown a 90.4 percent efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 disease.

Against moderate and severe diseases, the Covovax, the Indian name of the COVID-19 vaccine to be produced and marketed by Poonawalla's SII, has shown 100 percent protection.

Poonawalla also said that SII is ready to launch the COVID-19 vaccine in India by September if it gets the nod of the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI).

He also said the company hopes to start the trial for the use of the Covovax vaccine for Children in July and will shortly apply to the regulator to approve the trial.

Once the Covovax gets approval, it will be SII's second COVID-19 vaccine to be produced and marketed in the country after its Covishield.