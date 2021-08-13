Exclusive: BMC chief says aiming to give COVID-19 vaccine to all Mumbaikars by Nov-end

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on Friday said that the government is targetting to vaccinate all the residents of Mumbai by the end of November this year. In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Chahal said if the target is achieved, then all the restrictions will be lifted.

He said children below 18 years of age will be allowed to visit shops, malls, and restaurants in Mumbai from August 15 as COVID-19 restrictions will be eased in the financial capital.

The copy will be updated soon.