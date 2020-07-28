Healthcare Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 exposure found in household cats, dogs in Italy Updated : July 28, 2020 01:12 PM IST While no animals tested PCR positive for the virus itself, 3.4 percent of dogs and 3.9 percent of cats had measurable SARS-CoV-2 neutralising antibodies, the researchers said. The priority has to remain on humans, but it will be important to better understand the role of animals if we are to fully control this pandemic, said the scientist. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply