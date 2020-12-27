Healthcare European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign Updated : December 27, 2020 04:45 PM IST Non-EU countries including Britain, Switzerland and Serbia have already started vaccinating their populations. The French campaign kicked off in the Paris region with a 78-year-old woman in a long-term care unit of a public hospital receiving the first shot. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply