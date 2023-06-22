European drug regulator finds Indian companies' compliance standards unchanged during and after pandemic

Thomas Hecker, the inspector for the certification of substances department of the European Drug Regulator stated that over the last 15 years, there has been an improvement in facilities, equipment, and buildings in terms of compliance with GMP. However, the focus has now shifted to the quality management systems of companies, emphasising the need for robust systems to ensure the quality of medicines.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on industries worldwide, and the pharmaceutical sector is no exception. To gain insights into the changes in Indian companies' compliance standards and the challenges of drug shortages, CNBC-TV18 interviewed Thomas Hecker, the inspector for certification of substances department of the European Drug Regulator.

Below are the excerpts of the conversation.

Q: What are the changes in the Indian companies’ plant compliance standards before and after the COVID pandemic?

A: All the regulators we are quite curious to see whether or not the compliance level of companies had changed over the lockdown period. I performed about eight inspections now, post pandemic and the observations we have made were more or less the same as we have seen pre-pandemic.

Q: What are the key issues according to you that plague Indian facilities?

A: Over the course of the last 15 years ever since I am doing inspections here in India, facilities, equipment buildings have gotten better in terms of compliance with good manufacturing practices (GMP). But now we were focusing on the quality management system of the companies, a robust, strong management system that really ensures the quality of medicines and this is where we were focusing on.

Q: So there has been no shortage of drugs in the European Union (EU) because of any kind of compliance issues faced in India?

A: There are a lot of drug shortages around the world as also just said by the director of USFDA and we face the same in Europe. The reasons are quite different and it's very difficult to tackle them. This goes from supply chain issues, there are continuous quality issues, quality defects, and also GMP non-compliance as we have seen as European regulators.

Q: What about data integrity in India? Are you seeing data integrity issues in Indian facilities? Because that used to be a problem in the past? Is it as much?

A: I think many Indian companies have taken actions in order to address those problems, which were raised or starting to be raised about 10 years ago. I think these efforts that were undertaken paid off.

Read Here | Lupin may have received a major drug approval but analysts say it is already priced in

Q: Generally, what we've seen is that the US Drug regulator is much more stringent as compared to their European and English counterparts. There are much more stricter compliance and regulatory actions from the USFDA, is there a difference in terms of the two inspections and the type of inspections that take place?

A: This is difficult to say, the European regulators as well as the USFDA regulators, they are part of the pharmaceutical inspection convention scheme, also called PICS. The PICS does deploy the same GMP requirements, which are applicable into different regions. So in general, I don't think that there were any differences in the applicability

Q: And is there a lot of exchange of information now that takes place with the US drug regulator and the European drug regulators? And how has that changed your inspections of Indian facilities?

A: There was a lot of communication and exchange of information. So what we try to avoid, by all means, is duplication of inspections. In the past more than 15 years ago, it was really like regulators were - one left and the other one just popped in. Now, these days we talk to each other - for the active ingredients, for instance, since more than 10 years in place, where other regulators put together what they are planning to do so that either inspections can be postponed at one agency while the other one is doing it. And what the agency - who is doing inspections is then recognized or the outcome is recognized by the other regulators. So that all to avoid duplication of inspections and also to channel the inspectional resources.

Also Read | Gambia tightens rules for Indian drugs after cough syrup deaths, says report