Europe 'panicking' over India's pharmaceutical export curbs, says industry group

Updated : March 04, 2020 02:42 PM IST

India, the world’s main supplier of generic drugs, has restricted the export of 26 active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and the medicines made from them, in a move seen aimed at tackling possible domestic shortages of medicine during the outbreak.
Dinesh Dua, chairman of the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India said that some of the restricted APIs and medicines were widely exported to Europe and the United States.
Indian drugmakers rely on China, the source of the virus outbreak, for almost 70 percent of the APIs for their medicines.
