Explained | What is Ethylene Glycol and Di Ethylene Glycol

These two substances can be toxic if there is any contamination to the pharma grade and if it is consumed beyond recommended levels. So, why is ethylene glycol or DEG then still being used when safer substitutes are available? and, the question then arises, which companies use these substances?

Ethylene glycol and Di Ethylene Glycol (DEG) are colourless, odourless, sweetish-tasting substances that are mostly used for industrial purposes ranging from antifreeze formulations to brake fluids, paints, plastics etc. The pharmaceutical grade can be used for medicines and consumer products in the quantity that is recommended.

These two substances can be toxic if there is any contamination to the pharma grade and if it is consumed beyond recommended levels. In fact, there are safer alternatives to these substances such as glycerine and propylene glycol for drugs.

So, why is ethylene glycol or DEG then still being used when safer substitutes are available? Factors range from the substance being easily available, having greater solubility, being more palatable i.e., sweeter hence used for paediatric drugs and lastly, being more cost-efficient to the companies

The question then arises, which companies use these substances? Do all pharma companies use them? Industry experts say there is no regulation that indicates it should not be used but based on history ethylene glycol and DEG should be avoided. Generally, companies with good R&D and manufacturing practices avoid using the component in case it can be substituted.

So, if pharma companies do use ethylene glycol and DEG are they required to test these solvents? Yes, Schedule M of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act indicates all raw material needs to be tested for compliance with the required standards of quality.

Experts point out that many times smaller companies who cannot afford to test solvents or those with lax manufacturing processes or poor personnel might not comply with the law.

Also Read:Why has substandard drugs and ethylene glycol contamination become so common