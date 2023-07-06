CNBC TV18
Explained | What is Ethylene Glycol and Di Ethylene Glycol

Explained | What is Ethylene Glycol and Di Ethylene Glycol

Explained | What is Ethylene Glycol and Di Ethylene Glycol
By Ekta Batra  Jul 6, 2023 6:35:49 AM IST (Published)

These two substances can be toxic if there is any contamination to the pharma grade and if it is consumed beyond recommended levels. So, why is ethylene glycol or DEG then still being used when safer substitutes are available? and, the question then arises, which companies use these substances?

Ethylene glycol and Di Ethylene Glycol (DEG) are colourless, odourless, sweetish-tasting substances that are mostly used for industrial purposes ranging from antifreeze formulations to brake fluids, paints, plastics etc. The pharmaceutical grade can be used for medicines and consumer products in the quantity that is recommended.

These two substances can be toxic if there is any contamination to the pharma grade and if it is consumed beyond recommended levels. In fact, there are safer alternatives to these substances such as glycerine and propylene glycol for drugs.
So, why is ethylene glycol or DEG then still being used when safer substitutes are available? Factors range from the substance being easily available, having greater solubility, being more palatable i.e., sweeter hence used for paediatric drugs and lastly, being more cost-efficient to the companies.
