Eris Lifesciences acquires anti-diabetes drug Zomelis from Novartis for $13 million

Eris Lifesciences Ltd. on Tuesday announced that it has acquired the trademark for Zomelis, an anti-diabetes drug, from Novartis AG, for a consideration of $13 million.

The company will start selling the drug in the Indian market from December 10 onwards.

Zomelis, the common name for which is Vildagliptin, is used to treat type 2 diabetes. This is the first innovator pharmaceutical product trademark acquired by the company.

â€œThe acquisition of Zomelis will help us strengthen our position in the diabetes care market in India. Zomelis is a strong brand amongst the super-speciality prescriptions and has been promoted for close to 10 years. Our inorganic growth strategy continues as we explore good opportunities to strengthen our product offering for patients," said Amit Bakshi, chairman and managing director, Eris Lifesciences.