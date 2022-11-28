Epharmacy discounts to continue in the near term reckons Medplus CEO

India saw a major acceleration in the e-pharmacies space due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The nascent vertical in the pharma space has since seen a discount war amongst competitors like MedPlus, Apollo, Pharm Easy, Tata 1 MG, etc and this is likely to continue.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, MedPlus Health Services MD and CEO, Gangadi Madhukar Reddy said that he believes so because unlike other shifts to online, for eg. cabs, the discounts are not being given to just capture the market.

“Whatever discounts we have set in our company is set with the firm that they are never going to come down,” he said.

“Our discounts are the highest for any offline and brick and mortar kind of stores. For all the bills above Rs 1,000, we give a 20 percent discount and for bills below Rs 1,000, we give a 10 percent. The overall discount is around 16.5-16.7 percent given that 60 percent of our sales happen to people who are buying above Rs 1,000 bill,” he added.

It has been seen that once discounts are fixed for a particular login, families have created multiple ids to avail discounts further.

“Most people end up taking advantage of various people in their families to buy. They make the first three purchases last forever. So as of now neither we nor the market is going to let up on the discounts,” said Reddy.

The company in its second-quarter earnings for FY23 reported a 13 percent rise in revenue sequentially and the margin contracted due to higher losses in the diagnostics vertical.

MedPlus Health is the second largest pharmacy retailer in India. It is based in the southern part of the country with a total of 2,748 stores. The company has over 70 percent of stores in south India. It also added 348 stores in the second quarter which is around 1.5 times the usual run rate.

