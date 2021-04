Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday directed officials to ensure a smooth and unhindered supply of oxygen to various states. There has been a rise in the demand for medical oxygen following a surge in the COVID-19 cases.

The Prime Minister said that there is a need to fix responsibility with the local administration in cases of obstruction. He also asked ministries to explore various innovative ways to increase the production and supply of oxygen.

Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the oxygen supply. The officials briefed on the steady increase of the oxygen supply. They said that 6,822 MT/day of oxygen has been allocated to the states as against the demand from 20 states of 6,785 MT/day as of April 21. They also mentioned the increase in the availability of oxygen by 3300 MT/day after contributions from private and public steel plants, industries, oxygen manufacturers, and the prohibition of the supply of oxygen for non-essential industries.

Modi stressed the need to ensure faster transportation of oxygen to the states.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a series of measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen across the country for the management of COVID-19 patients.