Healthcare Ensure participants attending hearing via video conference are properly dressed: CAT Updated : May 02, 2020 04:16 PM IST CAT said that its benches in the red and orange zones would hear urgent matters via video conference the cases of urgent nature can be filed through electronic mail service (e-mail) by contacting the registrar of the concerned bench First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365