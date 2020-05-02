  • SENSEX
Ensure participants attending hearing via video conference are properly dressed: CAT

Updated : May 02, 2020 04:16 PM IST

CAT said that its benches in the red and orange zones would hear urgent matters via video conference
the cases of urgent nature can be filed through electronic mail service (e-mail) by contacting the registrar of the concerned bench
