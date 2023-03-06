Empowering women in the workplace: Chingari introduces paid period leave

The move aims to acknowledge the challenges faced by women during their menstrual cycle, and to encourage them to prioritise their health. It is also a step towards breaking the long-standing taboo and stigma associated with menstruation.

Indian on-chain social app Chingari on March 6 announced a progressive new policy of providing paid menstruation leave for its female employees. Under this policy, women employees will receive two days of paid leave per month, starting immediately.

Through #GARI4NARI, a social impact campaign aimed at empowering women in India by offering financial support to those in distress, Chingari has been striving to achieve this objective. Since its launch in 2022, the campaign has gained immense popularity, benefiting thousands of women.

In addition to financial assistance, Chingari claims to offer periodic training and educational sessions to its female creators to improve their performance on the platform.

The app has been instrumental in enabling housewives in tier 2, 3, and 4 regions to generate income through its services, it said.

Sumit Ghosh, the Co-founder & CEO of Chingari, emphasises the company's commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive work environment that empowers women.

"We understand the importance of empowering women in the workplace and are dedicated to creating an inclusive and supportive work environment. We believe that this policy will assist our female employees in managing their health and well-being," he said.

Chingari is also celebrating International Women's Day on March 8 with a Women's Bike Rally in Mumbai, expected to attract over 1500 participants.