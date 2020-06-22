  • SENSEX
Embassies warn on stretched hospitals as India reports record coronavirus cases

Updated : June 22, 2020 06:17 PM IST

The death toll in India remains low when compared to countries with similar numbers of cases but public health experts fear its hospitals will be unable to cope with a rise in cases.
The German embassy sent messages to its citizens living in New Delhi warning them that there was "little to no chance" of admission to hospital for treatment for coronavirus as well as other intensive care needs.
The German advisory follows Ireland in suggesting that its citizens leave India due to the availability of hospital beds.
